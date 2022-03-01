HIGH POINT — Nearly 150 books that previously could not be borrowed from the High Point Public Library are now available for checkout in a new collection created by the staff of the library’s Heritage Research Center.
The idea was to make available some of the books in the HRC that were getting little use by library patrons, said Larry Cates, a librarian in the HRC, which is the library’s local history room.
“We realized there were many titles of interest to family and local historians that had not been acquired for the library’s circulating nonfiction collection,” Cates said. “We also knew that a lot of these very same titles were already sitting on our shelves gathering dust because they could not be checked out.”
The HRC Lending Collection features dozens of titles of interest to genealogists and local historians, such as in-depth genealogy and DNA research guides, and books that focus on local and state history.
The topics covered in the books are wide-ranging, from the “lost colony” of Roanoke and North Carolina’s involvement in various military conflicts to genealogical research and even collections of ghost stories.
“This collection is not going to be static — it will change over time as we look for new titles, and we’re open to people’s suggestions about what to add,” Cates said. “Of course, we’re not including books that are difficult to replace or that are very expensive, or that people might need in here at any time. And nothing rare, like stuff in our rare books collection.”
The collection is on a book cart outside the entrance to the HRC, on the second floor of the library. Up to five items can be checked out for a two-week period with a High Point Public Library card, and holds can be placed on the books just like any book that’s available for checkout.
To receive a catalog listing all of the titles in the HRC Lending Collection, call the HRC at 336-883-3637 or send an email to ncroom@highpointnc.gov.
