HIGH POINT — The Friends of the High Point Public Library is holding a summer book sale where all proceeds will go to support library programs.
The sale will take place on Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There also will be a Friday sale open only to members of Friends of the Library.
During Saturday’s sale that’s open to the public, paperbacks are priced at $1 to $2 and hardcovers are $2 to $5. That afternoon, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., there will be a $4 bag sale where you can buy as many books that can fit in a provided brown paper bag for $4. Cash, credit and debit cards are accepted.
The Friday sale will be a special paper bag sale open only to members of Friends of the Library.
