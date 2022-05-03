HIGH POINT — A genealogical program titled “The Lost Grandmother: atDNA & A 19th-Century Family History Mystery” will be presented Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Morgan Room of the High Point Public Library.
Sponsored by the Alexander Martin chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the program will feature librarian Larry Cates of the library’s Heritage Research Center explaining how he used AncestryDNA matches to determine the identity of a library patron’s great-great-grandmother using her own DNA results, and then found documents to prove it.
The program is free, but the program is limited to 50 participants.
To sign up, call 336-883-3637 or email howlerdemondeacon@gmail.com.
