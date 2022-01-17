HIGH POINT — If you need help with your family tree, High Point’s genealogy experts are online.
Heritage Deep Dive is a YouTube channel facilitated by the Heritage Research Center, the local history/genealogy room at the High Point Public Library. The channel offers practical guidance on family history research and features video discussion of the history of High Point and Guilford County.
The staff recently uploaded two new, hourlong instructional videos to the channel, one on finding patriot ancestors, titled “Your N.C. Revolutionary War Patriot,” and one on finding female ancestors, titled “The Distaff Side: Pursuing Female Ancestors Under Trying Circumstances.”
Several other videos have been posted on the channel, and more are on the way, including a video being added in February that will have a case study on a formerly enslaved ancestor.
To visit the channel, go to YouTube.com and search for “Heritage Deep Dive.”
