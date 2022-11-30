HIGH POINT – The High Point Public Library will hold its Holiday Time event this Saturday, with holiday activities throughout the day and the lighting of the library’s 15-foot Christmas tree that evening.
A lighted “Selfie Sleigh” also will be available for additional holiday photo opportunities. The Christmas tree and sleigh will remain lit until after the New Year. Below are the day’s activities:
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - Holiday Market, featuring more than 50 vendors offering fresh produce, meats and baked goods. Crafts such as pottery, woodworking, jewelry, soaps and candles will also be available. Live music will be provided by local musician Evan Blackerby. Hope City Food Truck will be at the Market 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Noon-1 p.m. - Holiday crafts for children in the Story Room.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. - Making Christmas cookies with Mrs. Claus in the Story Room.
• 3-4:30 p.m. - Grinch movie with holiday snacks in the Story Room.
• 4:45-5:20 p.m. - Photos with Santa in the Story Room (sensory-friendly priority time 4:30-4:45 p.m.)
• 5-5:25 p.m. - Holiday music provided by Tri-City Christian Academy Bell Choir in the cafe.
• 5:30 p.m. - Lighting of the Christmas tree.
For more information about children’s activities, contact Jim Zola at 336-883-3668 or Sarah Nareau at 336-883-3667. For Holiday Market information, contact Mark Taylor at 336-883-3646.
