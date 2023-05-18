HIGH POINT — Children who are 12 years old or younger can participate in a chalk drawing contest at the High Point Farmers Market on Saturday.
The event is 9-11 a.m. at the market in the parking lot of the High Point Public Library on N. Main Street at Sunset Avenue.
Judging will take place after 11 a.m., and the winners will be announced at 11:30 a.m. The Nido and Mariana Qubein Children's Museum, sponsor of the event, will provide first-, second- and third-place prizes. All children participating will receive a toy from the museum.
Judges are Megan Ward, the executive director of the children's museum, and Farmers Market vendors McCabe Coolidge of McCabe's Pottery and Andre Davis of Growing High Point.
