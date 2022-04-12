HIGH POINT — High Point City Council member Wesley Hudson installed a beehive with a new queen and about 3,000 honey bees Monday afternoon near the High Point Public Library.
Both the beehive and its queen are newly created, so it will take a few days for the pheromones to kick in enough for them to get along, Hudson said as he calmly slid wooden chambers into the colorful box that is the hive’s new home.
Hudson, who has owned an organic landscaping company for 20 years, hopes the beehive will educate the community about the difference between honey bees and other pollinators.
“Unfortunately pesticides have just about wiped out the native honey bee population,” Hudson said. “For all intents and purposes, there are no wild honey bees left in America. They’re all in hives.”
The beehive was needed for pollinating the library’s teaching garden, said Mark Taylor, a librarian at the High Point Public Library who tends its gardens.
“I’m hoping this is the final piece in the puzzle to show people how to create a pollinator garden,” Taylor said.
Adding the beehive fits into the library’s teaching garden mission, which is to educate people about how to grow food, Taylor said. Earlier phases of the teaching garden demonstrate the use of raised-bed gardens filled with native perennials, plants that return each year without need of replanting.
“This is just the final piece, to bring the bees out,” Taylor said. “This way, I’m guaranteed to see an increase in production of vegetables and hopefully this is going to correct some of the problems we had with producing squash and zucchini because their flowers were not getting pollinated.”
Hudson noted honey bees are extremely territorial and should not bother library patrons who stay away from the beehive, which should hold about 10,000 bees at maturity. There will be signs near the beehive, which is on library property near the corner of Sunset Drive and Elm Street.
