LEXINGTON — Clear bags and screenings are now required for people who attend Lexington City Schools’ large gatherings, especially sports events.
The school district implemented the new policies starting Nov. 16 to maintain safety, Superintendent Anitra Wells said.
The school system will use metal detectors to ensure a high level of security. Individuals attending events should not bring large bags or purses that are not clear. Exemptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection. Working personnel, including media, will enter through designated gates where they will be subjected to screening and bag inspections.
