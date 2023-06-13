DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Lexington City Council is sending a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper asking him to commute the life sentence of a Davidson County man convicted 43 years ago, when he was 16, of second-degree rape.
Following a closed session during its meeting on Monday, the council adopted a resolution supporting clemency for Charles Anthony McNeair, 60, adding to the growing number of people from the greater Davidson County area, including some High Pointers, advocating for his release.
According to the resolution, McNeair was a victim of racism, received an unfair sentence and has more than served his punishment for the crime.
“The council recognizes the concerns of Lexington citizens regarding racism in ... (McNeair’s) case and the importance of acknowledging that systematic racism has often led to unnecessarily harsh sentences for people of color. ... He would receive no more than 12 years if sentenced for the same crime today,” the resolution says.
According to McNeair, who is Black, he met his accuser, a middle-aged white woman, at the old Winn-Dixie supermarket in Lexington, where he often carried people’s groceries for them to make a few bucks. Their acquaintance developed into a sexual relationship, and they had consensual sex on several occasions, he says.
On the night of Nov. 25, 1979, McNeair says the woman invited him to her house, and when he arrived she told him he’d have to leave by midnight because someone would be coming home. She gave him alcohol and marijuana, they had sex, and then he passed out in her bed, he says.
Sometime after midnight, the woman called police from a neighbor’s house and said a Black man had broken into her home, threatened her with a hammer and raped her, then passed out in her bed. That’s where police found McNeair and arrested him.
Lexington police charged McNeair with first-degree rape and first-degree burglary, but the charges were reduced to second-degree rape and breaking and entering in exchange for his guilty plea. He was sentenced to life in prison.
McNeair has said he agreed to plead guilty because he was told he could face the death penalty if the case went to trial. He said he was aware of racial biases in the legal system and didn’t like the chances in a trial of a 16-year-old Black male accused of raping a middle-class white woman.
Last year The Charles McNeair Advocacy Group filed a petition to commute his sentence with the N.C. Juvenile Sentencing Review Board, which was created in 2020 to review sentences imposed on individuals who were tried as adults for crimes committed before they were 18. The board can recommend clemency to the governor.
The group has also held several public demonstrations asking for clemency for McNeair, including one outside the governor’s mansion earlier this year.
It has also sent more than 30 letters of support from people in the community.
McNeair has previously gone before the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission but was denied parole.
The Rev. Alan Suber, president of the advocacy group, said not only is the city council’s resolution important for efforts to have McNeair released, it is also a huge step towards recognizing the impact of systemic racism.
“It means a lot that the city is recognizing its history,” Suber said. “This is bigger than just Charles McNeair. For the city to recognize the racism then and that it still exists is a big deal.”
