DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Lexington City Council is sending a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper asking him to commute the life sentence of a Davidson County man convicted 43 years ago, when he was 16, of second-degree rape.

Following a closed session during its meeting on Monday, the council adopted a resolution supporting clemency for Charles Anthony McNeair, 60, adding to the growing number of people from the greater Davidson County area, including some High Pointers, advocating for his release.