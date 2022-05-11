HIGH POINT — Postal carriers will collect nonperishable food donations this Saturday during their mail rounds as part of the 30th annual National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Funding for the federal Emergency Food Assistance Program, the largest source of food from the USDA for food pantries, is returning to pre-pandemic levels, which is expected to result in partner agencies of Second Harvest Food Bank experiencing a 30% to 40% reduction of food, according to a press release from the United Way of Greater High Point. United Way has partnered with the food drive for more than 15 years.
Food pantries are seeing an increase in the number of seniors and others on a limited income because the cost of living is increasing, especially food prices, and food pantries also are already facing a shortage of meat and various nonperishable food products.
During the summer months, more children stay with senior family members, putting a strain on household budgets.
Even if you don’t plan to be home on Saturday, you can place a bag or two of nonperishable food by your mailbox for your mail carrier to pick up. Some suggested items in addition to canned meat and vegetables are canned fruit, peanut butter, canned beans and soup, cereals and oatmeal, whole grain pastas and rice.
