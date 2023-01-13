HIGH POINT — Catherine Johnson’s calling has become a career in which she regularly witnesses the pain inflicted on adults and children by domestic violence, but the murder-suicide a week ago that killed five members of a family in north High Point reaches deeply into her consciousness.

Johnson, the director of the Guilford County Family Justice Center, said she understands the shock that the community feels after Robert J. Crayton Jr., 45, shot and killed his wife and three children — ages 18, 16 and 10 — and then himself at their house in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive off Deep River Road.

