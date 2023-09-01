TRIAD — A judge has ruled in favor of a preliminary injunction against a company accused of predatory real estate practices in North Carolina, including Guilford County, a week after a state law was enacted to prevent the practices in the future.

State Attorney General Josh Stein said Thursday that the issuance of the preliminary injunction by Judge Mark Davis indicates the N.C. Department of Justice is likely to succeed in its lawsuit alleging that MV Realty has acted in ways that deceive homeowners in North Carolina. The case was filed this past March in Wake County Superior Court.