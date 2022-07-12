HIGH POINT — The city of High Point’s top state legislative priority recently became law.
The N.C. General Assembly last week adopted House Bill 263, which amends the city’s charter to authorize the City Council to delegate authority to decide zoning cases to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which now is primarily an advisory board.
The council requested the legislation last year as a way to streamline the rezoning process for development projects.
The bill passed the House of Representatives unanimously in 2021, and the Senate followed suit during the final days of the recently concluded legislative session.
It took effect upon adoption, although it will require council action to implement, said City Legislative Counsel Fred Baggett, who crafted the bill and helped shepherd it through the approval process.
“They’ll have to adopt an ordinance that sets up a structure for the procedure of how it’s going to work,” he said. “But they’re completely free to fashion that the way they want to.”
The city’s current procedure is for the commission to hear zoning cases and make a recommendation for approval or denial to the council, which takes final action.
Under the bill, if authorized by the council, the commission would have the power to take final action on a rezoning.
Baggett said several local governments, including Greensboro, use this procedure.
In seeking the bill, High Point leaders framed it as an option that could be used to handle noncontroversial zoning cases.
The legislation includes a provision for an appeals process to the council if an applicant’s case is voted down by the commission.
