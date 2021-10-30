TRIAD — A pair of incumbent area state senators face the prospect of squaring off in a primary under state legislative redistricting plans percolating at the N.C. General Assembly.
Also, the possible Senate redistricting plan includes a new district in southwestern Guilford County anchored by most of High Point that would be an open seat with no incumbent for the 2022 elections.
Sens. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford, and Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford, would be drawn into the same new district covering parts of Greensboro and central and northern parts of the county. The practice of drawing two incumbents into the same district is known in political circles as double-bunking.
Garrett, a second-term legislator from Greensboro, now serves in the 27th District that covers northern High Point. Robinson, a six-term senator, serves in the 28th District centered around Greensboro.
Garrett told The High Point Enterprise that he hopes the final state Senate map doesn’t place him in a district with Robinson. Also, a gerrymandered Republican-crafted map would face legal challenges, he said.
But Garrett said if the end result is that he and Robinson are double-bunked, he won’t run next year against Robinson.
“I don’t envision any scenario where I would be running against Gladys in a primary,” Garrett said. “Gladys is a friend and mentor of mine — I wouldn’t run against her.”
Robinson couldn’t be reached for comment Friday by The Enterprise.
Meanwhile, Sen. Dave Craven, R-Randolph, appears to have avoided an apparent double-bunking with a fellow GOP senator.
Redistricting maps had Craven in the same new district as Sen. Tom McInnins, R-Richmond. The redrawn district would cover parts of Randolph and Union counties, as well as all of Montgomery, Anson and Richmond counties.
However, McInnis this week changed his legal residency to Moore County, according to the Moore County Board of Elections. So Craven and McInnis would run next year in separate districts.
Craven, who’s from Asheboro and is serving his first full term, now serves in the 26th District covering all of Randolph County and southern High Point. Craven told The Enterprise on Friday that he continues to look forward to serving constituents.
McInnis couldn’t be reached for comment Friday by The Enterprise.
Business North Carolina, which did a double-bunking analysis of redistricting this week, didn’t find any state representatives in greater High Point area counties who would be paired in the same district.
The Republican-controlled General Assembly faces a Dec. 6 deadline to have new state legislative and congressional districts in place for the start of the candidate filing period for the 2022 election season. A wild card in the timeline centers on any legal challenges that could delay their implementation and push the formal candidate filing period now set for December into 2022.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper doesn’t have veto authority over redistricting bills. The final maps will remain in place through the end of this decade.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
