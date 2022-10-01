TRIAD — Voters will make momentous decisions in the fall general election about the relative power of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly.
Republicans are seeking to flip enough seats in the 50-member state Senate and 120-member state House to carve out a veto-proof majority for the next two years. That means Republican legislators would have the ability to bypass Cooper’s veto power on legislation ranging from restrictions on abortion to passage of the annual state budget.
Republicans need to pick up a net of two seats in the Senate and a net of three seats in the House to gain a veto-proof majority.
Heading into the presidential midterm election cycle, Republicans had a 28-22 edge in the Senate and 69-51 margin in the House.
If the Republicans gain a veto-proof majority, it would change the dynamics of political power in state government, said Martin Kifer, chairman of the Political Science Department at High Point University.
“If the legislature doesn’t have to negotiate in the same way with the governor over spending policies, that would be a big difference,” Kifer told The High Point Enterprise.
Election Day is Nov. 8, with early voting from Oct. 20-Nov. 5.
Here’s a look at area state legislative races:
• Longtime Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, squares off against Democratic challenger Brandon Gray in a rematch of their race from 2020. The 62nd House District includes parts of High Point.
Faircloth is one of the most powerful members of the Piedmont Triad legislative delegation as a co-chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. Faircloth touts his ability to secure state funding for key local uses such as the High Point Market.
Faircloth served as a High Point councilman before being elected to the House. He had an extended career in law enforcement, retiring as High Point police chief.
Gray, a small business owner from Oak Ridge, is emphasizing health care, schools and the economy in his campaign. Among the issues that he highlights on his campaign website are providing quality, affordable health care to all in need, investing in schools so that all students receive a solid, basic education and raising the minimum wage to a living wage.
• Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, of High Point, takes on Republican challenger Bob Blasingame of Jamestown in the 60th House District that covers parts of High Point.
Brockman, who recently became a small business owner through his own food truck, cites his ability to work across the aisle and secure money for local nonprofits. In recent state budget negotiations he co-sponsored legislation with Faircloth that brought in $12.4 million for nonprofit and community agencies and needs. On his campaign website, Brockman spotlights issues such as the need to adequately fund public schools and expand access to Medicaid.
Blasingame, an information technology developer and Vietnam War Army veteran, is touting his conservative credentials. On his campaign website he spotlights his support of gun rights, pro-life stance on abortion, backing of traditional marriage and belief in the advancement of small businesses through limited government regulation and intervention.
• Republican Brian Biggs, vice chairman of the Randolph County Board of Education, is running against Democrat Susie Scott in the 70th House District that covers northern Randolph County.
Biggs, who’s from Trinity, defeated longtime Rep. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, in the May GOP primary to secure the party’s nomination for the general election. He has focused much of his campaign on opposition to COVID-19 mask requirements, which he contends infringe on personal liberty.
On his campaign Facebook page, Biggs references his opposition to abortion and his support for the military, law enforcement, first-responders and small businesses.
Scott grew up in Asheboro and has a long career of volunteer service in Randolph County, including tutoring students in the Asheboro City Schools. Among the issues she highlights on her campaign website are support for Medicaid expansion, adequate funding for public schools, help for farmers and small businesses recovering from the pandemic, and opposition to gerrymandering.
• Rep. Sam Watford, R-Davidson, nominally faces Democratic challenger Dennis S. Miller in the 80th House District that covers eastern Davidson County, but Miller isn’t actively campaigning because after the candidate filing period ended this past March he took a job with a state government agency, he told The Enterprise.
Watford, who’s a former Republican Davidson County commissioner, on his campaign website touts his support for lower taxes, less regulation, gun ownership rights and job creation. He runs his own small utility contracting business.
• Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, takes on Democratic challenger Joe Watkins in the 81st House District that covers western Davidson County.
Potts, a former Republican Davidson County commissioner, is a U.S. Air Force veteran and small business owner who touts his conservative voting record. On his campaign website he highlights his support of gun rights, support for small, independent businesses and a pro-life abortion stance.
Watkins couldn’t be reached this week about his campaign by The Enterprise.
• Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford, is running against Republican challenger Richard “Josh” Sessoms in the redrawn 27th Senate District that covers most of High Point. Both candidates are from Greensboro.
Garrett, who has a background as a small business owner, on his campaign website spotlights his support for legislation that invests in schools and children, increases access to health coverage, gets rid of gerrymandering and supports economic growth for working families.
Sessoms, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, on his campaign Facebook page highlights the need to address crime, make a college education accessible and affordable and get inflation under control.
• Sen. Dave Craven, R-Randolph, squares off against Democratic challenger Brooke Crump in a redrawn 29th Senate District that covers most of Randolph County.
Craven, who has a background in banking, was part of the effort to secure state support to preserve Randolph Health and its hospital in Asheboro when the health system faced insolvency. Craven also sponsored legislation to increase the penalties for crimes involving the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles in North Carolina. A Republican Party website says Craven supports individual liberty and personal responsibilty.
Crump, who has a background as an attorney, on her campaign website takes stands to support for a woman’s right to choose an abortion, create an economy that helps working families and secure greater support for education spending.
• Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, takes on Democratic challenger Monique Johnson in the 30th Senate District redrawn to cover all of Davidson and Davie counties.
Jarvis, a former state representative, sponsored legislation to lessen regulatory burdens on contractors performing smaller construction projects. He touts his adherence to conservative values and his willingness to work across the aisle and with the governor’s office to pass bipartisan legislation.
Johnson is focusing her campaign on four primary issues — jobs and economic development, education, access to health care and equity and inclusion. Johnson has a background as a physician and in medical education.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
