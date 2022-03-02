RANDOLPH COUNTY — The state House Select Committee on an Education System for North Carolina's Future will host its first public forum on Monday in Randolph County.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at South Asheboro Middle School at 523 W. Walker Ave. in Asheboro.
The first hour will be presentations and a question-and-answer session with local school officials.
Public comments will be taken 6-7 p.m. Each speaker will be given two minutes to speak. Written comments also will be accepted.
Two portals on the N.C. General Assembly’s website have been made available to the public:
• Request to speak: https://www.ncleg.gov/RequestToSpeak/63
• Request for comments: https://www.ncleg.gov/RequestForComments/39
Individuals who sign up online to speak at the meeting will be given priority.
Anyone planning to attend will need to enter the parking lot from S. Park Street near the auditorium where the meeting will be held.
