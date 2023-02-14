HIGH POINT — Construction will begin this month on a new affordable housing development in southeast High Point.
The High Point Housing Authority says financing has been secured for Legacy Ridge, and site preparation is set to begin for 100 apartments at the former Daniel Brooks Homes location at 1453 West Ave.
Ground-up construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, with the new apartments ready for occupancy by the spring of 2025.
Unlike Daniel Brooks Homes, Legacy Ridge will not be public housing.
Instead, the new units will be privately owned and managed by Laurel Street, the Charlotte-based developer of the project.
All 246 units of Daniel Brooks Homes, which was built in phases starting in 1942, were demolished to make way for Legacy Ridge.
The housing authority will continue to own the 5.8-acre site, which is bounded by Henley Street, Davis Avenue, Underhill Street and West Avenue.
Legacy Ridge will be built under a long-term ground lease with Laurel Street, said housing authority CEO Angela Jimenez.
The project will use a mix of public and private funding sources, including $6.5 million from general obligation bonds issued by the city, for a combined investment of $28.3 million.
The new apartments will be targeted for rental to family households that earn up to 60% of the area median income.
The community will include 32 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units.
Legacy Ridge will also feature a central green space with outdoor seating, as well as a playground, picnic shelter and a community building with leasing offices, an exercise room, multipurpose room and computer center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.