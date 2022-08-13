HIGH POINT — Plans for a new affordable housing development in High Point are moving forward as organizers look to begin construction this fall.
The N.C. Local Government Commission last month approved a request from the High Point Housing Authority that will enable more money to be borrowed to fund construction of Legacy Ridge, which will be a new community on the site of the former Daniel Brooks Homes.
The approval will allow a $3 million increase to an existing $11 million bond authorization. The authority sought the increase due to rising construction costs.
“These are the tax-exempt bonds that are allocated by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency and are privately funded, which Legacy Ridge will use as construction financing,” housing authority CEO Angela Jimenez said in an email. “We are looking to begin construction on Legacy Ridge by this fall, with completion in 2024.”
Other funding sources for the redevelopment include $6.5 million in general obligation bond funds from the city of High Point.
All 246 units of Daniel Brooks Homes, which was built in phases starting in 1942, were demolished to make way for the new community, which will be built on a site bounded by Davis Avenue, Henley Street and West Avenue.
The first phase of Legacy Ridge will consist of 100 units that will be targeted for rental to family households that earn up to 60% of the area median income.
Unlike Daniel Brooks Homes, it will not be public housing and will be privately owned.
“The construction drawings for Legacy Ridge are complete, and we are very close to receiving final approval from the city of our design,” Jimenez said. “We expect to receive all permits required to begin construction within the next 30 to 60 days.”
The master developer of Legacy Ridge is Laurel Street, a Charlotte-based multifamily development company. It previously partnered with the authority to develop Park Terrace Apartments on the site of the former Clara Cox Homes.
