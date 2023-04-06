HIGH POINT – A camp in Randolph County for children with serious illnesses is starting a fund to celebrate the philanthropic legacy of a High Point man.

Victory Junction is establishing the Big J Fund to Send Kids to Camp to celebrate the life and legacy of Jordan Washburn, who died March 29 at age 86. The fund will help cover expenses so that all of the children who can benefit from a Victory Junction experience do so free of charge, a Victory Junction press release said.

Trending Videos