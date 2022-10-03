HPTSPTS-10-04-22 SOCCER.jpg

Ledford’s Smyth Sykes, left, and Oak Grove’s Allan Zamora collide on the ball during Monday’s match at Oak Grove.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

MIDWAY — Ledford kept up the pressure until finally it broke through against rival Oak Grove.

The Panthers scored three goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half to break free after a scoreless first half and beat the Grizzlies 4-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer on a cool Monday night at Oak Grove.

