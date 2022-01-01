About the award

• Previous winners of the High Point Enterprise Citizen of the Year award meet every year to select someone for the honor based on significant accomplishments during the year and for a history of achievements and contributions in years past.

• The 50-plus previous recipients are men and women who gave unselfishly of themselves — and many are still giving — to make our city stronger. Better. A happier place to live. They are citizens who have given generously of their time, skills and thought, and who have made a lasting difference in our community. Citizens of the Year, through their hard work and dedication, inspire others to find innovative ways to improve the community and find creative solutions.

• Nominees must live within the newspaper readership area. The winner is selected by previous winners and announced on the front page of the Jan. 1 Enterprise. The Enterprise donates $1,000 to the local charity of the winner’s choice in his or her name. The Enterprise welcomes nominees from the community in September and November.