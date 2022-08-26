DAVIDSON COUNTY — Longtime Republican Commissioner Don Truell said he hoped when the coronavirus pandemic struck 2 1/2 years ago that Davidson County leaders and residents would rally together for the well-being of the community.
Instead, the former Thomasville mayor and police chief will mark the end of his electoral career in the coming months with a deep sense of sadness that he watched debates over masks and COVID-19 policies spur divisions he could have never imagined before the crisis.
His experience serves as a cautionary tale about how political fortunes can shift amid a controversy, even for a longtime, dyed-in-the-wool conservative in a solidly Republican county.
“It had political overtones from the beginning,” Truell told The High Point Enterprise. “You had a group of people who believed this was a thought-up thing, that it was not a big pandemic. Then you had the other side that really thought that this was something that was major and something needed to be done.”
Truell’s perspective tied into his long association with the Davidson County Health Department. Truell serves as the Davidson County Board of Commissioners’ liaison to the department and the Davidson County Board of Health. He stood behind the integrity of the department’s medical professionals as calls intensified against mask mandates.
He vividly remembers being at meetings where he and a representative of the health department were the only people in the room wearing masks.
“The board of health was in a bad situation,” Truell said. “They wanted to do what they were supposed to do, but they were getting heat and accused of trying to scare people when they told them to wear their masks.”
Truell became more disillusioned through 2020 and 2021 as verbal skirmishes broke out at Davidson County Board of Commissioners meetings about mask policies.
“It had some overtones with it that didn’t sit well with me and haven’t sat well with me since then,” he said.
Truell made it clear to people that he believed in wearing a mask and getting vaccinated and that he took the COVID-19 threat seriously as a public health emergency. His age, 85, made him part of the high-risk category of older adults, and he watched as close friends became seriously ill after contracting the virus.
“I supported our health department to the fullest, and I wanted everybody to know that,” he said.
At the start of this year, Truell filed to run for reelection. But as winter melted into the spring political season, Truell was so despondent about the mask controversy that he decided he wouldn’t actively campaign for another term.
He didn’t blanket the county with campaign signs, didn’t frequent GOP conventions, didn’t actively seek appearances at election forums.
On the night of the primary election, May 17, Truell didn’t stay up to monitor returns. He found out the next morning how he fared.
“I was just burned out from the last two years,” he said. “My heart wasn’t in it.”
After winning commissioner contests for the past 20 years, Truell finished seventh in a 11-candidate Republican field for four seats on the board of commissioners. He will rotate off the board at the first meeting in December.
The primary represented a marked reversal for Truell, who won elections by comfortable margins throughout his political career. He was named chairman of the Davidson County Board of Commissioners six times by his fellow commissioners and vice chairman five times, he said. He serves as vice chairman now.
Truell’s public service career dates from 1968, when he became a detective with the Thomasville Police Department. He later served 14 years as police chief, retiring in 1994.
He was elected to one term as a Thomasville City Council member and one term as mayor before becoming a commissioner.
His public service experience during the pandemic has left him soured with politics.
“The last two years was nothing like the other 18 years,” he said. “The closeness, the camaraderie, the working relationships were gone.”
Still, Truell said he doesn’t have regrets about how his political career is concluding. During a time of crisis, he stood on principle, and Truell said there’s no shame in exiting the political stage that way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.