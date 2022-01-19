HIGH POINT – The president and CEO of the YMCA of High Point has been elected vice president of the North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs board of directors.
Lynn Lomax will serve a one-year term in the role.
Lomax, who has served on the Alliance board since 2020, has been with the Y for 40 years, starting in Rowan County and then 25 years at the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, the last 10 as COO. He joined the High Point YMCA as CEO in 2017 and is leading the association through a $9.4 million comprehensive campaign and the challenges of a six-month closure of membership facilities due to COVID-19.
The High Point Y has provided critical support to the community throughout the pandemic, including providing emergency child care and later remote learning sites so that children would have a safe place to come to keep learning while schools were closed. In December 2020, philanthropist and novelist Mackenzie Scott donated $2 million to the YMCA of High Point.
