A Thomasville woman convicted in March on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol deserves a new trial because at least one of the jurors did not consider the defendants innocent until proven guilty, a defense attorney argues in a new court filing.

Laura Lee Steele, 54, a former High Point Police Department officer, was convicted March 20 along with several other members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group on multiple federal charges, including several felonies. Her attorney, Peter Cooper, filed a preliminary request for a new trial on April 7 but said at that time he was not yet prepared to state the grounds for a new trial.

