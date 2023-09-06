GUILFORD COUNTY — A political battle over one seat on the Guilford County Board of Education seems likely to continue despite legislation that sought to force the Guilford County Republican Party’s preferred outcome.
The party’s executive committee met last week and renewed its support for appointing Michael Logan to the school board seat for District 3, which covers part of northwestern Guilford County.
Legislation that passed the General Assembly last month ended the term of the man who had been appointed to that seat in April, Bill Goebel, and mandates that the school board appoint the party’s nominee.
But Charles Winfree, the lawyer for Goebel, sent a letter to the school board on Tuesday raising a number of legal issues that he contends make the legislation unconstitutional.
“Under long established interpretation of the North Carolina Constitution, the General Assembly may not remove a duly appointed and serving office holder before the expiration of his or her established term without due process of law,” the letter said, citing previous legal cases.
Goebel intends to retain his seat on the board, Winfree wrote, “unless and until there is a final judicial determination that he may not.”
The District 3 seat became vacant after board member Pat Tillman, a Republican, won election to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners last November. The party nominated Logan, who was fiercely opposed by the school board’s Democratic members because of his history of sharply worded social media posts that some described as intolerant and inflammatory.
The new law addressing the school board seat was pushed by Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, who also had been behind a law passed in March that sought to force the school board to seat Logan. But that law called for the nomination to be made by the full executive committee, while Logan had been nominated by only members from District 3.
Because of that discrepancy, board attorney Jill Wilson said the school board was free to choose anyone to fill the vacancy. Goebel, who like Logan is a Republican, then was swiftly nominated and approved on a party-line 6-2 vote.
Logan and the board’s two other Republican members, Linda Welborn and Crissy Pratt, filed a lawsuit in May, arguing that Goebel’s appointment was arranged in violation of the state’s open meeting laws. That lawsuit is pending.
