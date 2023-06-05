GUILFORD COUNTY – Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Joel Oakley to serve as a District Court Judge in Guilford County.
Oakley will fill the vacancy created by the Honorable Tonia Cutchin’s appointment to Superior Court.
Oakley is a solo practitioner in Greensboro with decades of experience in private practice. Previously, he was a partner at Rumsey & Oakley. He is a member of the N.C. Advocates for Justice, the Greensboro Bar Association, and has served four terms as president of the Greensboro Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Oakley earned his bachelor’s degree at Appalachian State University and his law degree at North Carolina Central University.
