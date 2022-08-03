Unaffiliated voters are the biggest political group in North Carolina, outnumbering both registered Democrats and registered Republicans.

Now, a lawsuit is seeking to force the state to let unaffiliated North Carolinians sit on the N.C. State Board of Elections. That board sets the rules for elections, hears complaints about local election officials and is in charge of investigating allegations of voter fraud, campaign finance misdeeds or other electoral skullduggery.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Trending Videos