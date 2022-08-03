Unaffiliated voters are the biggest political group in North Carolina, outnumbering both registered Democrats and registered Republicans.
Now, a lawsuit is seeking to force the state to let unaffiliated North Carolinians sit on the N.C. State Board of Elections. That board sets the rules for elections, hears complaints about local election officials and is in charge of investigating allegations of voter fraud, campaign finance misdeeds or other electoral skullduggery.
“The state law barring plaintiffs and all other unaffiliated voters from serving on the State Board serves no public or valid purpose but instead is a means to entrench the Democratic and Republican political parties in power and give them exclusive control over the supervision, management, and administration of the elections system,” says the lawsuit from the group Common Cause NC, which is mostly known for fighting to end gerrymandering.
For nearly all of North Carolina history, the elections board has been set up similarly to the current five-member board. Three seats go to whichever political party the current governor represents, and the other two seats go to the largest other political party. That has meant Republicans and Democrats.
But since unaffiliated voters now outnumber both Republicans and Democrats, the lawsuit says, millions of potential candidates for the elections board are banned from being considered.
And the current system is likely to become more unfair over time, the lawsuit states, because younger voters – nearly half of those who are under 25 – are far more likely to be unaffiliated.
“This law is destructive of our democracy because it undermines citizens’ confidence in the elections system,” the lawsuit says. “Limiting service on the State Board to members of the Democratic and Republican parties encourages citizens to believe that election officials are chosen to look out for their parties’ interests rather than see that elections are conducted fairly for all.”
