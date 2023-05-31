GUILFORD COUNTY — A new lawsuit accuses the Democratic members of the Guilford County Board of Education of violating several provisions of state law to avoid appointing a political opponent to fill a vacancy on the board.

The lawsuit, filed May 19 in Guilford County Superior Court, seeks a declaration that the school board violated the state Open Meetings Law as well as laws governing the filling of board vacancies; the court’s removal of Bob Goebel from the board; and an order requiring the board to appoint Michael Logan.

