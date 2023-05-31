GUILFORD COUNTY — A new lawsuit accuses the Democratic members of the Guilford County Board of Education of violating several provisions of state law to avoid appointing a political opponent to fill a vacancy on the board.
The lawsuit, filed May 19 in Guilford County Superior Court, seeks a declaration that the school board violated the state Open Meetings Law as well as laws governing the filling of board vacancies; the court’s removal of Bob Goebel from the board; and an order requiring the board to appoint Michael Logan.
The lawsuit was filed by Republican school board members Crissy Pratt and Linda Welborn as well as Logan. All of the other seven board members are named as defendants.
Although the lawsuit clearly appears to have been written by a lawyer because it extensively cites state law and legal precedents, no lawyer is representing the three, according to the filing.
Logan was the choice of the Guilford County Republican Party to fill the District 3 seat on the board. That vacancy was created when Pat Tillman was elected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in November and resigned his District 3 school board seat.
However, Democrats on the school board vehemently opposed Logan’s nomination because of his history of incendiary language in social media posts. Relying on a clause mistakenly left in state law after a 2013 rewrite that called for a vote of board members to fill a vacancy but not providing them authority to make their own nomination, the Democratic majority repeatedly rejected Logan.
After the General Assembly passed a new law in March that was intended to remove the school board’s ability to continue blocking Logan, school board attorney Jill Wilson found a loophole, which she described in the board’s April 4 meeting: The law set out a procedure and timetable for the county Republican Party to make a nomination that differed from the way it nominated Logan. The new law also allowed the board to make its own nomination in the absence of one that met the new law’s timetable.
At the April 4 meeting, the board swiftly and without discussion voted along party lines to appoint Goebel to fill the vacancy. Goebel is a Republican but is opposed by the county party’s leadership.
The lawsuit cites a series of private actions taken by board chair Deena Hayes that became publicly known only after the April 4 vote, including getting Goebel’s agreement to keep quiet about the plan to nominate him and making phone calls to the Democratic board members but not Pratt or Welborn informing them of that plan, all of which it says violated the Open Meetings Law.
“Acts and decisions on behalf of the … (school board) must be done collectively and as a body, and not individually and separately as was done,” it said.
The Open Meetings Law allows any person to file suit if they are seeking an injunction or other court relief to correct the violation, the lawsuit said.
“Plaintiffs firmly believe an injustice has occurred and will continue to occur if the … (board) can misread, misinterpret and misapply a statute to the continued detriment of the Plaintiffs and other individuals not parties to this complaint,” the lawsuit said.
