GUILFORD COUNTY — A Guilford County woman can continue her lawsuit seeking to get out of a car-title loan with an exorbitant interest rate, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Brenda Warley took out the $1,020 loan in from Automoney Inc., which is based in South Carolina, in June 2018 and filed suit two years later, seeking to have the loan declared void and unenforceable, in part because its 179% annual interest rate violates North Carolina consumer-protection law. Warley also alleged Automoney used deceptive advertising practices.

Trending Videos