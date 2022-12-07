RANDOLPH COUNTY — A former Randolph County Courthouse bailiff says in a federal civil lawsuit that he was fired after just two months on the job because he did not like the bawdy work environment encouraged by the sergeant in charge of the bailiffs, which he says included sexually charged talk and sexual harassment of women.

The lawsuit by Rickey Jason Spivey, 46, of Chatham County, against Sheriff Gregory Seabolt seeks unspecified damages, including back pay, lost earnings and damages for emotional distress.

