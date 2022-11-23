RANDOLPH COUNTY — Mediation to try to settle a civil lawsuit accusing Randolph County Sheriff’s Office deputies of brutal treatment of a woman at a traffic stop failed, and the lawyer for Sheriff Gregory Seabolt and the deputies has asked the judge over the case to dismiss it.

Ka’lah Nicole Martin, 31, of Robbins, filed the lawsuit in February. It says that after she was pulled over on Interstate 73 south of Asheboro the evening of Feb. 28, 2019, because her car did not have a license plate, several deputies surrounded her car with guns drawn, smashed her driver’s side window, grabbed her by the hair, pulled her out of the window and threw her on the ground.

