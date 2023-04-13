DAVIDSON COUNTY — An area state legislator recently filed a bill to create a licensing board for genetic counselors in North Carolina to bring direct oversight to the profession.

Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, said he filed House Bill 587 to create a uniform standard for genetic counselors and to set basic qualifications, such as that anyone practicing in the state would need to have at least a master’s degree. Potts said that he was approached by professionals involved in genetic counseling.

