RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the mistreatment and killing of a dog in a case that has captured the attention of a dog lover in New York state, who is offering a reward for information.
The body of the male German shepherd with white, black and tan colors was found late last month with its front legs, back legs and snout bound with black tape, and it had been shot in the head.
The dog may have been from the area of N.C. 134 and Center Cross Church Road or could be from Montgomery County because it was found in Randolph County near the Montgomery County line.
John Urbancik of Smithtown, New York, learned about the case online and is offering a $5,000 reward for information.
Anyone who is missing a German shepard or knows someone who is can contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6778 or 336-318-6690 or Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.
