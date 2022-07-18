HIGH POINT— This week, more than most, isn’t a time to put the pedal to the metal.
Law enforcement agencies across the state are conducting a crackdown on speeding. The crackdown, which began Monday and will continue through Sunday, is meant to deter speeding during the busy summer travel season, said Mark Ezzell, director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
“Speeding-related crashes are at all-time high levels across the country, including North Carolina, and one proven way to prevent speeding is an increased law enforcement presence on the roads,” Ezzell said.
The Speeding Wrecks Lives campaign also corresponds to a national effort in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The campaign will include greater use of radar by law enforcement agencies to track speeders, N.C. Department of Transportation spokeswoman Julia Casadonte told The High Point Enterprise.
Speeding is a major cause of injuries and deaths on state roadways, according to the DOT. Last year, 424 people died statewide in speeding-related crashes. Excessive speed was a contributing factor in nearly a quarter of all fatal crashes in 2021, the DOT reports.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.