HIGH POINT — A seasonal influx of teachers and school workers seeking summer employment pushed up the unemployment rate locally and across the state in June, but the rate remains down from the same time last year.

Other than the government services sector that includes education, local job creation improved during the month, said Mike McCully, an associate professor of economics at High Point University.

