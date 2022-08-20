HIGH POINT — Students representing the largest class in High Point University’s history are moving in through this weekend for the 2022-23 academic year, and it means an economic burst for local businesses.
The tourism agency Visit High Point estimates that the move-in will amount to a $5.15 million impact on the local economy as families spend money at area businesses, President Melody Burnett said.
“High Point area restaurants, lodging and retail will enjoy an influx of revenue as students and parents will rely on these businesses to ensure a successful move-in experience,” she said. “We have new offerings in the city to explore and anticipate that students will find some new favorites along the way.”
HPU says it expects to welcome more than 20,000 people this weekend.
The university says it has its largest-ever number of new students, 1,600, and its largest total enrollment, 6,000.
The move-in began Friday and continues through Sunday. Hundreds of HPU faculty, staff and upperclassmen volunteers are assisting students with the move-in.
The campus teemed with activity Friday. Golf carts criss-crossed streets as they carried students and parents to dormitories. Upbeat music reverberated across campus. A group of students dressed in purple and white traversed the grounds cheering, waving HPU flags, shaking pom-poms and ringing cowbells.
Glenn and Diane Teed of Hingham, Massachusetts, near Boston, were doubling their commitment to HPU for the new academic year. The couple’s younger son, Carson, has enrolled as a freshman, and elder son Grant is preparing for his senior year.
Diane Teed told The High Point Enterprise that HPU initially wasn’t among what became 10 colleges that the family was considering for Grant. But they heard about HPU from a friend and quickly became enamored.
“It’s truly caring by everyone in every role here,” she said.
Carson Teed said it didn’t take long for him to decide to follow his brother to HPU.
“This was it,” he said. “My brother has had great experiences.”
Grant Teed said he found the energy at HPU pervasive from the first visit he made four years ago.
“It’s so friendly,” he said. “You’re just happy to be here.”
The university says 49 students are joining their siblings on campus this school year. The 2022-23 academic year freshman class features students from 44 states, with New Jersey and New York the most represented outside of North Carolina.
This year’s incoming students have completed more than 90,000 community service hours in their communities. The university says 20% of the class members are first-generation college students.
On Sunday morning, HPU will hold its Opening Convocation at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, where HPU President Nido Qubein will deliver the keynote address.
On Sunday afternoon, new students will sign the HPU Honor Code during a gathering in Millis Athletic and Convocation Center.
HPU officials announced earlier this week that actor Rob Lowe will be the speaker for commencement at the end of the school year in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.