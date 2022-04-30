HIGH POINT — Institutional investors are buying single-family houses at record speeds, driving up prices and making it harder for families seeking to buy homes.
The trend dates to at least 2012 but became more prominent over the past two years, Guilford County Tax Director Ben Chavis said. Large investors now own about 3,000 of the 182,000 residential properties in Guilford County, Chavis said.
“To me, it’s added another level of competition for a limited supply of homes,” Chavis said. “All of this is being driven by the shortage of residential properties — not only single-family residences but also the lack of apartments.”
Forsyth County experienced a similar increase with 2,865 properties now owned by large investors.
The trend of large investors such as hedge funds buying houses and converting them to rental properties is most pronounced in larger, faster-growing metropolitan areas. Large investors bought nearly one-third of the houses sold in Charlotte during the fourth quarter of 2021 and now own about 13,600 single-family homes in Mecklenburg County, the Charlotte Observer reported recently. Charlotte officials are considering tweaking a city downpayment-assistance program to try to help families compete.
High Point real estate agent Marshall Morgan, who has worked for Keller Williams since 2013 and in housing sales since 2003, said when he recently shared his perspective on the changing housing market with the Rotary Club of High Point, several Rotarians expressed worries about how the trend will affect their neighborhoods.
“There was some concern about the shift from homeowners buying homes to institutional investors buying homes,” Morgan said. “I’d rather see somebody own a home than rent a home so they can build some equity to have something to show from the money they are putting into their monthly payment. If you’re dealing with an institution, they’re looking at the bottom line on what their return on investment is. They’re more likely to do incremental rate increases. They’re more concerned with how much rent they’re going to get.”
Rents are rising. Median rents in the Triad increased 1.5% month-over-month in April, compared to a 0.9% increase nationally, according to a new report from Apartment List, an online apartment rental database. Rents in Greensboro are up by 37.4% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
At the same time, the county has seen a tremendous amount of turnover in the ownership of apartment complexes, Chavis said.
“Of course, they sold for a much higher price,” Chavis said. “We’ve seen a spike there. It’s all being driven by supply and demand. The challenge has been lack of supply.”
That challenge has been more prevalent in larger real estate markets, Chavis said.
“These investment companies are putting their money where they think they can make money,” Chavis said. “That’s why they’re investing.”
Morgan recalls first seeing a company called American Homes for Rent enter the local housing market in 2008-09, when the Great Recession hit.
“That’s when nothing was selling, so it was nice to have someone who was willing to buy some of these homes,” Morgan said. “They were buying foreclosures as well as other homes, and they were paying cash, so they didn’t have much competition at that point. I thought it would be short-lived because I figured they were taking advantage of the short-sales and foreclosures that were happening during the recession.”
The local housing market has bounced back strongly since then, and there is no lack of buyers.
“It’s not a lack of inventory; it’s just we’re having instant sales,” Morgan said. “The median days on market is below seven days in the Triad.”
The median home sales price in the Triad was $255,000 as of March, up from $240,000 in February, Morgan said. In March 2021, the median price was $210,000.
Morgan said the normal appreciation rate in the Triad has historically been 2% to 3% a year.
“The overall national average for appreciation over the last 30 years has been 4%.”
The volume of home sales in the United States, 6.1 million in 2021, was the highest ever, Compared with 5.6 million in 2020 and 5.3 million in 2019, Morgan said. The federal government has projected interest rate increases to slow down the volume of sales.
Chavis thinks that higher interest rates and inflation could slow housing sales.
“I think things will begin to cool off here soon,” Chavis said.
