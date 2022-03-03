HIGH POINT — A longtime High Point University supporter has made a multimillion-dollar gift to create an endowment to sustain a conservatory that was named in honor of her and her husband.
The gift by Teresa B. Caine of Greensboro ensures HPU will have the resources to maintain, sustain and improve the Donald R. and Teresa B. Caine Conservatory in perpetuity, HPU said in a press release. The exact amount of the gift was not disclosed.
Caine and her late husband, Don, were honored in September 2021 at the dedication ceremony for the conservatory, which serves as an area for students to conduct botanical research and propagate plants for the Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Gardens. It features a classroom, working greenhouse, the Butterfly Cafe eatery and a planting display space.
The Caines also endowed a scholarship at HPU in 2015 to help students who display academic merit and have financial need.
Don Caine, a native of Greensboro, graduated from what was then High Point College in 1965. In 1966, he and Teresa founded C&M Products, now known as Camco Manufacturing. The company began with one product, trailer plumbing antifreeze, and the Caines were the only employees. The company was incorporated in 1968, and with the milestone the Caines began to build their team. When the company was sold in 2021, it employed more than 1,500 people and manufactured over 5,600 products.
