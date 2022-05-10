HIGH POINT — A company that was one of High Point’s largest employers a few years ago has closed its operations in the city and is moving to Greensboro.
Alorica, a global call- and customer-service company, moved out of its longtime offices at 4336 Federal Drive in the Piedmont Centre business park several months ago, according to company spokeswoman Carla Perroni Aguilera.
Alorica will be at a new office at 414 Gallimore Dairy Road in Greensboro at the end of this month, she said.
“During this transition, all of our employees were able to work from home and jobs were not impacted,” Aguilera said in an email. “In the coming months, we will continue operating a hybrid model, with some of our workforce working from home and some on site. Additionally, we continue to hire in the area.”
She said Alorica has about 300 employees at the Greensboro site, which is close to the Federal Drive location.
As recently as December 2019, Alorica was the eighth-largest employer in the city, with a workforce of 1,450, according to the High Point Economic Development Corp.
In late 2016 and early 2017, Alorica announced that it was creating a total of 1,400 new, permanent full-time positions with benefits at the Federal Drive office as part of a major expansion.
Gov. Roy Cooper came to City Hall in February 2017 to announce the second phase of the expansion, which was supposed to be 600 jobs.
It’s not clear how many of these jobs Alorica created. It did not receive state or local incentives for the expansion, so it did not have to verify these figures to the city.
Alorica, which answers sales and support customer-service calls and online inquiries for corporations that outsource these functions, is one of several names the call center had at 4336 Federal Drive going back about 20 years.
Its predecessors included Expert Global Solutions, APAC Customer Services Inc. and NCO Customer Management.
The 98,400-square-foot space is empty and available for lease.
