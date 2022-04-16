HIGH POINT — A Triad developer has added another High Point property to its portfolio of proposed residential projects.
Leoterra Development last week purchased 72 acres at Skeet Club Road and Joyce Circle that it got annexed and rezoned by the city in November to support a 534-unit townhome project.
The purchase price was $4.5 million, and the seller was Bencini Family Limited Partnership, according to the deed for the transaction.
A representative of Leoterra Development could not be reached for comment on when the company expects construction to start and whether the scope of the project will be the same as described at zoning hearings last year.
The city hasn’t received an official development proposal yet for the site.
The property, which backs up to Interstate 74, is mostly in Forsyth County and was rezoned from residential single-family to a conditional zoning residential multifamily classification that allows up to 16 units per acre.
Representatives of the developer told the city at the time that the actual density will be 7.8 units per acre because streams on the site limit the amount of land that can be developed.
The zoning approved by the city for the project came with conditions that will require the developer to improve Joyce Circle and install a turn lane at its intersection with Skeet Club Road.
Leoterra Development, which is based in Kernersville, has several other townhome and detached single-family home subdivisions in various stages in High Point and elsewhere in the Triad.
In High Point, it’s in the process of getting final approvals for a 292-townhome development on Johnson Street just north of Skeet Club Road.
Last month, it purchased 74 acres at Jackson Lake Road and I-74 that it got annexed and rezoned by the city last fall to support 411 townhomes and detached single-family homes.
And it has a zoning request pending for about 74 acres at Old Mill and Skeet Club roads to support about 400 new homes.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.