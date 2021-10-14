HIGH POINT — A developer has purchased 44 acres at a north High Point intersection after getting the land rezoned for a townhome project.
A limited liability company associated with LeoTerra Development recently bought three parcels at the northwest corner of Johnson Street and Skeet Club Road for $3.5 million, according to the deed for the transaction.
The land, which includes a former farm, is mostly undeveloped and wooded and is surrounded by three existing subdivisions.
No development plans for the site have been submitted for official review, according to the city.
The City Council in August approved LeoTerra Development’s requests to annex and rezone the land to accommodate up to 300 townhomes.
The developer agreed to several conditions, including no multifamily units being built and restricting single-family detached homes to a small part of the site near an existing single-family neighborhood to the west.
The zoning conditions allow access to the site from Johnson Street only, and not Skeet Club Road, and require the developer to dedicate land along Johnson Street for the future widening of the road by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The site is diagonally across the Skeet Club Road/Johnson Street intersection from a separate development proposal that is seeking zoning approval for a retail center anchored by a 48,000-square-foot grocery store.
The 12-acre site at the southeast corner of the intersection includes a historic house that the applicant, a Florida developer, has pledged to preserve.
That case, which has drawn opposition from neighbors, is scheduled to be heard by the Planning and Zoning Commission Oct. 26.
