HIGH POINT — A Triad developer has purchased land along a major north High Point thoroughfare where it’s planning an apartment complex.
Evolve Cos. of Greensboro last month acquired three parcels totaling about 18 acres on the west side of N.C. 68 (Eastchester Drive), north of Penny Road and south of Premier Drive, for $5.5 million, according to property deeds.
The company got the site annexed and zoned by the city last year to support up to 264 apartments in about a dozen three-story buildings.
The site, which consists mostly of undeveloped former farmland, is across the highway from the Palladium shopping center.
Its southern boundary abuts a commercial area where a Kickback Jack’s, Panera Bread and Andy’s Frozen Custard are.
Although the site will have frontage along N.C. 68, vehicular traffic will not be able to access the proposed apartment complex from this road, according to transportation conditions for the project that were adopted by the city.
Instead, the developer agreed to provide two points of access from Penny Road.
Evolve Cos. could not be reached for comment about its development timeline and other details of its plans for the project.
It has not yet submitted construction plans to the city.
