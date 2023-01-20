HIGH POINT — A Triad developer has purchased land along a major north High Point thoroughfare where it’s planning an apartment complex.

Evolve Cos. of Greensboro last month acquired three parcels totaling about 18 acres on the west side of N.C. 68 (Eastchester Drive), north of Penny Road and south of Premier Drive, for $5.5 million, according to property deeds.

