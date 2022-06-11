HIGH POINT — A planned apartment project in north High Point has moved a step closer to construction.
Crowne Partners of Birmingham, Alabama, recently purchased two parcels at 4816 and 4818 W. Wendover Avenue that the company got zoned and annexed by the city last year to support a 240-unit complex.
The site, which totals about 9 acres on the north side of the road, is next to Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, just east of Piedmont Parkway.
The purchase price totaled $1.72 million, and the sellers of both tracts were multiple members of the Elizabeth Carroll Income Trust and the estate of Sylvia Kay Sharpe, according to the deeds for the transactions.
Development plans for the apartment complex are under review by the city.
It shows four residential buildings on the site, each four stories tall, as well as a clubhouse and office building.
Crowne Partners is developing the project, and will own and manage the complex when it’s finished, similar to its existing Crowne at James Landing community across Wendover Avenue, just to the west of the new site.
Crowne Partners could not be reached for comment for additional information about the upcoming project.
At zoning hearings for the project last year, their representatives said the site’s location along a major thoroughfare and near an Interstate 73 interchange make it ideal for high-density multifamily development that caters to commuters.
