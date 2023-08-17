HIGH POINT — A Triad developer is moving forward with plans for a residential project at a north High Point intersection.
LeoTerra Development of Kernersville has cleared part of a 44-acre site at the northwest corner of Johnson Street and Skeet Club Road for the proposed Beckett Townes subdivision, which is being designed for 286 townhome lots, according to plans it has submitted that are pending city approval.
The company got the land annexed and rezoned by the City Council in August 2021.
It purchased the site — which includes a former farm and is mostly undeveloped — the following month for $3.5 million.
Erosion-control and stormwater approvals have been granted to allow crews to begin some grading work on the site, but final development plans that would clear the way for construction have not been approved yet.
The site is surrounded by three subdivisions, including the Orchard Knob townhomes to the south.
LeoTerra Development agreed to several zoning conditions, including no multifamily units being built and restricting the maximum density to seven dwelling units per acre.
The conditions allow access to the site from Johnson Street only, and not Skeet Club Road, and require the developer to dedicate land along Johnson Street for the future widening of the road by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
