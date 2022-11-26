TRIAD — Several of the employees that a furniture company laid off without warning earlier this week have filed lawsuits against the company seeking two months’ pay and other compensation.

The lawsuits against United Furniture Industries cite the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires companies that employ at least 100 workers to provide 60 days’ advance notice of plant closings and mass layoffs affecting 50 or more workers.

