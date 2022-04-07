HIGH POINT – Recording star Patti LaBelle will headline the 11th annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival this year.
The Labor Day weekend event is held each year in Oak Hollow Festival Park. LaBelle will perform on the festival’s first day, Saturday, Sept. 3. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at coltranejazzfest.com.
LaBelle is a two-time Grammy Award winner who has been nominated 13 times during her more-than-60-year career.
Born Patricia Louise Holte in Philadelphia, LaBelle got her first industry notice in 1962 with the hit “I Sold My Heart to the Junkman” when she fronted Patti Labelle & the Bluebelles, a group that in the 1970s evolved into the groundbreaking trio LaBelle and recorded the hit “Lady Marmalade.”
LaBelle’s solo career has featured songs such as “Somebody Loves You,” “New Attitude” and “You are My Friend.” In 2006, she released “The Gospel According to Patti LaBelle.” The jazz album “Bel Hommage” in 2017 was her first new recording in 10 years.
LaBelle has many acting credits as well and has written six books, including The New York Times’ bestselling cookbook “LaBelle Cuisine” and inspirational books “Don’t Block the Blessings: Revelations of a Lifetime,” and “Patti’s Pearls: Lessons in Living Genuinely, Joyfully, Generously.”
The festival Sept. 3-4 honors John Coltrane, who grew up in High Point and graduated from William Penn High School, now Penn-Griffin School for the Arts. The Friends of John Coltrane officially formed in the summer of 2009 as an outgrowth of the group of individuals who worked to raise funds to commission a statue in his honor.
