ASHEBORO — Former NASCAR driver and Randolph County native Kyle Petty will perform a selection of original tunes from his personal songbook during a free concert set for Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m., at the historic Sunset Theatre in downtown Asheboro.
The performance is part of the Friends of the Library Sunset Signature Series of speakers and performers.
Although widely known as a NASCAR driver and analyst, Petty has always had a passion for music. He was 12 when he picked up his first guitar at a NASCAR track — it was a gift from a traveling preacher — and he learned to play it and began writing songs. He finds creative influences in Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Carole King, James Taylor, Harry Chapin and Jim Croce.
In the 1980s, Petty took to the stage for a brief period after signing with RCA Records. He has opened for such acts as Randy Travis, The Oak Ridge Boys and Hank Williams Jr., and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry.
The Sunset Theatre is located at 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. For more information, contact the Heart of North Carolina Visitors Bureau at 800-826-2672.
