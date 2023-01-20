TRIAD — The most contagious new strain of the omicron coronavirus variants is spreading in North Carolina.
The subvariant XBB.1.5 made up about 12% of the COVID-19 samples that were genetically sequenced last week, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports. That’s up from just 1% in early December.
The XBB.1.5 variant, first identified in India last summer, was first found in the U.S. in New York in October and now accounts for 43% of new COVID cases across the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is spreading rapidly but with wide variation by regions — from currently making up 7% of cases in the Midwest to more than 70% in New England.
XBB.1.5 was given the nickname Kraken, for a tentacled sea monster of Scandinavian myth, by some scientists seeing its rapid spread, according to the Yale Medicine website.
Although it is considered the most-transmissible variant yet, the World Health Organization says XBB.1.5 does not appear to be any more dangerous than the omicron subvariants it sprang from, though all can cause serious illness to those who are vulnerable.
The N.C. DHHS also reported 1,363 new weekly COVID-19 hospital patient admissions through Jan. 14, a drop from 1,662 the previous week but still well over double the numbers seen in November before cases started rising again.
The daily average of adult coronavirus patients in intensive care was 190, compared to 201 the week before but, again, more than double the numbers seen in November.
