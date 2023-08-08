ASHEBORO – Klaussner Furniture Industries Inc. unexpectedly announced it was closing all operations and laying off all of its nearly 4,000 employees.
A statement posted on the company's website on Monday said the closing is "the result of challenging and unexpected business circumstances impacting our operations."
"Klaussner's lending source has unexpectedly refused to continue to fund the Company's operations," the statement said. "This outcome was not reasonably foreseeable, but due to these unexpected circumstances, Klaussner can no longer sustain its operations. As a result, Klaussner has made the difficult decision to permanently cease operations and is providing as much notice as possible."
The company said it was working to provide information and resources to assist with next steps for displaced employees.
A company spokesman could not be reached for more information. An email sent to the address provided in the statement about the closing for media inquiries was not able to be delivered.
The industry publication Furniture Today reported that the company had struggled recently to maintain current payments with key suppliers and had difficulty receiving goods.
No advance notice of the closing, which is required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, appeared on the N.C. Department of Commerce's website as of Monday, but a department spokesman said a warning was received and was being processed Tuesday morning.
The WARN Act requires companies that employ at least 100 workers to provide 60 days’ advance notice of plant closings and mass layoffs affecting 50 or more workers, but the law lacks an enforcement mechanism.
A number of former employees of United Furniture Industries, which abruptly laid off all of its employees just before Thanksgiving and then filed for bankruptcy protection in December, have filed class-action lawsuits in federal court seeking back wages and benefits for that company's WARN Act violations.
Asheboro-based Klaussner, which was founded in 1963, manufactured 65 to 75 percent of its home furnishings domestically, primarily in Randolph and Montgomery counties.
The Dun & Bradstreet online business director describes the company as "one of the nation's largest makers of home furniture," using the Distinctions and Klaussner names and also licensing such brand names as Sealy and Dick Idol. It had manufacturing and distribution facilities in North Carolina and Iowa, as well as a handful of licensed Klaussner home stores and about 150 Klaussner Home Furnishings Galleries.
In 2011, the company opened a permanent, 90,000-square-foot showroom in High Point at 101 N. Hamilton St. after previously relying on a showroom in Asheboro.
