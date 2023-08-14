RANDOLPH COUNTY – One of Klaussner Furniture Industries' laid-off workers has filed a civil suit against the company in federal court, seeking 60 days' pay and benefits for himself and others who were laid off.
Trey Chavis worked at the company's Marietta facility at 405 Lewallen Road, Asheboro.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware, which seeks class-action status, says that Klaussner violated the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN Act, by not giving employees 60 days' notice that their jobs were ending, therefore all employees are entitled to 60 days' pay, insurance coverage and 401(k) contributions and any bonuses and accrued vacation pay they would have been due.
The lawsuit is similar to several filed against United Furniture Industries by its former employees after United abruptly laid them off without warning last November.
